Financial Review: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.08%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian N/A -178.93% -91.74% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and ZaZa Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 472.13 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats ZaZa Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea, Roosevelt, and Chaves Counties, New Mexico. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.