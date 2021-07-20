Financial Survey: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) vs. Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oblong and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -70.39% -48.13% -29.88% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oblong and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oblong currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 507.29%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oblong is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oblong and Eventure Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million 4.29 -$7.42 million ($1.48) -1.67 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oblong.

Risk & Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oblong beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

