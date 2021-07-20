FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 948,977 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 256,387 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FireEye were worth $18,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,837,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. CRV LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $31,527,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FireEye by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FEYE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.