Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.93. 18,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,112. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

