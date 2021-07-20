Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $756,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

AT&T stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 160,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,464,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of -79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

