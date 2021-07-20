Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. 131,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,591,496. The company has a market cap of $220.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

