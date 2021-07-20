Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,150.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,530,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 5,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.18. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

