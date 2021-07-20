First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Capital Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.46.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

FCR.UN stock opened at C$17.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$18.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.68.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.