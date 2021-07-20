First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 1,324 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,169.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Renasant Bank raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $534.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $214.78 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $568.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

