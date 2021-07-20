First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83.

