First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $522,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

