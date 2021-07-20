First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $710,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,144,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,591,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,479,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,297,000 after purchasing an additional 208,190 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 965.2% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,118,000.

CWB opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.53.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

