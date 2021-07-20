First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 6,296 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 346.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

