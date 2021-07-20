First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) is Forest Hill Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for about 3.7% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after buying an additional 98,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after buying an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,094,000 after buying an additional 758,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after buying an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 92,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.