First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) PT Raised to C$1.30 at Cormark

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.15 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 237.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE FF opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

