First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 7,577.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.95. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $85.14.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

