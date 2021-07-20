FirstCash (FCFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

