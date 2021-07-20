FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$900.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million.

TSE:FSV opened at C$223.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$206.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$139.38 and a 52 week high of C$228.53. The company has a market cap of C$9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.224 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at C$43,100.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$223.88.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

