FirstService (FSV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$900.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million.

Shares of FSV opened at C$223.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$206.91. FirstService has a one year low of C$139.38 and a one year high of C$228.53. The company has a market cap of C$9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC cut shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$223.88.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,100.40.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

