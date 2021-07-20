Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

Five9 stock opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.44. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.77 and a twelve month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 171,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,036 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 228,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 87,651 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 692.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.