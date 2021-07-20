FLETA Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $12.12 million and $1.53 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012502 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.00752665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

