FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.71. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 709,419 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,586,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

