FOAM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,243.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, FOAM has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $8,243.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00046272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012137 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00730681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.