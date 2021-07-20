FORA Capital LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of IT opened at $253.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $258.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.65.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

