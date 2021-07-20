FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy USA by 472.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 47,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 19.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,999,000 after buying an additional 43,208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $192,544.52. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $569,145. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.05 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.