FORA Capital LLC Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 148.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,418,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $197.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

