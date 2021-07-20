FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,472.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,333.98. The stock has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.22.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

