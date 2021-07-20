FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,129 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. 109,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.