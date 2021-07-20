FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.69% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFDI stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $72.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82.

