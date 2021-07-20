FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217,177 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF accounts for about 10.8% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF were worth $33,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BATS FFTI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. 12,028 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11.

