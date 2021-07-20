Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 822,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.