Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 772,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
NASDAQ FRG traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. 5,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,639. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 101.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
