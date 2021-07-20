Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 772,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

NASDAQ FRG traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. 5,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,639. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 101.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

