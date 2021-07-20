Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of FLJH opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58.

