Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,240. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
