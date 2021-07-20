Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $6.53 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.26%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

