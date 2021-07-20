Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Freeport for the second quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also wellpositioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The demand-supply imbalance is driving copper prices. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. Its margins are likely to be supported by lower interest rates. Freeport has also outperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,589,736. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 132,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 98,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $2,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

