Frontier Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.21 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

