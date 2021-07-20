Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,395,000 after buying an additional 375,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,605,000 after buying an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.30.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $294.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.57. The company has a market cap of $346.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

