Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

