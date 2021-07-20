Frontier Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pool by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pool by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.43.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $453.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

