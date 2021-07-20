Function X Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $59.06 million and approximately $397,260.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,984.09 or 1.00400266 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00032244 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005664 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00049079 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009175 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
