Function X Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $59.06 million and approximately $397,260.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,984.09 or 1.00400266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00032244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00049079 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 273,091,880 coins and its circulating supply is 259,644,925 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

