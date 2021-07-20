Fusible (FUSII) Reaches Market Cap of $232,428.57

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $232,428.57 and approximately $987.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00141136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,803.92 or 1.00064630 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

