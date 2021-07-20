FY2024 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Reduced by SVB Leerink

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares during the period. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

