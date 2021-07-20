Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 831,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 79.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 206,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 656.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $17,800,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 128.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 113,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 385,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,405. Galapagos has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $213.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.24.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

