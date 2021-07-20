Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Get Gannett alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $3.80 price target for the company.

GCI stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gannett will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 443,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 49,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.