Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Gartner reported sales of $973.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

IT stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.68. The company had a trading volume of 755,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $258.31.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Gartner by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

