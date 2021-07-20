Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $253.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.65. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $258.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

