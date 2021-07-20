Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GTLY stock opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.56 million and a PE ratio of 20.78. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Gateley alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLY. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.