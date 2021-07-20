General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 39.8% in June

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

General American Investors stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,395. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in General American Investors by 664.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 14.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

