Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 21 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 466,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after buying an additional 1,046,483 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,114,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after buying an additional 806,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 624,743 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,109,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

